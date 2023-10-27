Inmate suspected in prison attack on Kristin Smart's killer previously murdered 'I-5 Strangler'

A California inmate accused of attacking Paul Flores this summer, shortly after Flores reported to prison to serve his conviction for murdering college student Kristin Smart, strangled his serial killer cellmate two years ago, officials said.The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation this week identified inmate Jason Budrow as the suspect in the Aug.

Budrow told the newspaper that he had carved 'a crude inverted pentagram' into Kibbe's body.He was put into the prison's Administrative Segregation Unit â a single-person cell, like he wanted â before being transferred to Pleasant Valley.

