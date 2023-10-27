Inmate fatally stabbed at Tennessee courthouse while waiting to appear before judge

A Tennessee inmate was fatally stabbed at a courthouse while waiting to appear before a judge and another inmate has been charged with murder, authorities said. Deion Byrd, 25, was stabbed Thursday morning in a holding area of a Shelby County Criminal Court and hospitalized but was later pronounced dead, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said on social media. Another inmate, Donnie Clay, 21, was charged with murder and taking contraband into the jail, news outlets reported Friday.

'I was just taking the bench and I heard yelling,' Skahan said. 'Anybody could have been attacked. I just don’t understand how this can happen.' TENNESSEE MAN CONVICTED FOR ATTEMPTING TO PROVIDE MATERIAL SUPPORT TO ISIS An affidavit says the commotion started when Byrd accused Clay of breaking into his home, which Clay denied, and then Byrd spit in Clay’s face.

