The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

His 196 yards receiving were the most in a game by a Colorado freshman, breaking the mark of 141 set by Paul Richardson in 2010 against Kansas. “He’s a great kid,” Hunter said of Miller on his online streaming show. “He’s like a brother to me. I talk to him almost every day to let him know, like, keep your confidence and keep going. We’re going to need you no matter what. You’ve got to continue to prove yourself. You can’t get satisfied, can’t get happy.

Hunter has been working with McClain, too, a talented defensive back who has struggled to get consistent time on the field. A week ago, Sanders said McClain needed to study and prepare more. Sanders added that McClain need to “have a desire to play this game. Desire to be the best in this game, at practice, in the film room and on your own free time.

The secondary may be steadily getting back to health. Safety Shilo Sanders may be trending toward a return Saturday at Arizona State. He appeared to injure his kidney during the Oregon game and sat out against the Trojans. headtopics.com

“Shilo’s doing great. He’s back on the practice,” Deion Sanders said. “And he’s back on getting on my nerves so he’s picking up right where he left off.”“I’m loving what I’m seeing, man,” Deion Sanders said. “When Cormani gets his thing together in its totality and mentally ready to compete every single play, and Travis and Shilo and, shoot, Slusher are back — I mean, come on, man.

Notes: Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders said his ankle is feeling better. “Everything’s fine now,” said Sanders, who has three games this season with four TD passes. “I sat in the ice bath for almost an hour after the game. I’m fine now. I feel great.

Read more:

AP »

CU 2-way star Travis Hunter likely out until Buffs visit UCLA on Oct. 28Travis Hunter is still at least two weeks away from returning to the playing field, CU Buffs football coach Deion Sanders said Tuesday morning.

Hunter x Hunter Creator Is Resuming Work on the MangaHunter x Hunter Yoshihiro Togashi appears to have resumed work on his manga after a lengthy hiatus.

Hunter x Hunter's Creator Confirms The Manga Is Returning SoonNew Hunter X Hunter chapters are in the works.

Buffs star Hunter likely to miss next two gamesColorado two-way star Travis Hunter will likely miss the Buffaloes' games again Arizona State and Stanford as he continues to recover from a lacerated liver.

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to three federal gun charges filed after his plea deal collapsedHunter Biden’s Tuesday plea puts his case on track toward a possible trial as the 2024 election looms. The charges allege Biden lied about his drug use in 2018 on a form to buy a gun he kept for 11 days.