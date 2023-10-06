Injective price looking for a sweep of August highs, 6% gains incoming

Injective price is on a recovery rally after a 21% climb from the $6.500 support floor. INJ could rise 6% to clear the August highs of $8.270 by clearing the 50% Fibonacci Retracement. A 3-day candlestick close below $6.853 level would invalidate the bullish outlook.

Such a move would constitute a 10% fall below current levels. Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs What is Bitcoin? Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »