Initial odds favor McHenry, Scalise, Emmer for speaker

An oddsmaker with Bookies.com has put interim speaker Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina on top, but the odds show that it clearly will be a fight.Already House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio have indicated they want to run.
Trump is running to win back the White House but has also flashed a thumbs up on taking the job. “A lot of people have been calling me about speaker,” Trump said Wednesday. “All I can say is we will do whatever is best for the country and other Republican Party and people,” he added.
But he could be a compromise candidate. GOP consultant and former House communicator Ron Bonjean said that McHenry is a solid choice. "Patrick McHenry being the speaker pro tempore, that's good. He's a top choice for a speaker anyway, most of the House Republicans like him, and he is viewed as a solid actor by the Freedom Caucus.
The Next Speaker: Scalise, Emmer and Others Line UpNo one on Capitol Hill was making any predictions Tuesday evening over who House Republicans would select as their choice to be the next speaker of the House.