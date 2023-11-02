ING announces new buyback programme, Q3 net profit beats estimates

The bank, which serves more than 38 million customers, stressed that it remains vigilant as global economic growth is slowing. "We are conscious of the public discussions on saving rates and, depending on developments in the competitive landscape, our liability margins may reduce somewhat from current levels," CEO Steven van Rijswijk said in a statement.

"NII was negatively impacted by ... group Treasury and ... Financial Markets, (but) both elements were more than offset in Other Income," Jefferies said in a note. "The exposure to Russia is offshore, approximately 1.5 billion. That's actually two-thirds decrease compared to the year ahead," she said in a call with journalists.

