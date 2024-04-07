InfoWars Host Alex Jones Spotted in Hawaii Amidst Bankruptcy and Lawsuits

The documentary about the lawsuits against the InfoWars host featured heartbreaking interviews with those who'd experienced threats and harm over his false claims that the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School had been staged.

Jones filed for bankruptcy protection after being ordered to pay over $1.1 billion in damages to the families he'd defamed.

Infowars Alex Jones Hawaii Bankruptcy Lawsuits Sandy Hook Shooting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



VanityFair / 🏆 391. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alex Jones Declares Israel's Actions 'Mass Genocide'InfoWars creator and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones slammed Israel on social media on Thursday, causing uproar.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Alex Jones Relaxing in Hawaii, Still Owes Millions to Sandy Hook FamiliesAlex Jones is living it up in Hawaii, chillin' by the pool and downing drinks ... even though his massive debt to the families of Sandy Hook victims remains unpaid.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

Alex StittAlex Stitt, LMHC, is a nonbinary genderqueer author and licensed mental health counselor in Hawaii.

Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »

Alex Jones’ claim ‘Obama created ISIS’ is Pants on FireAfter the Islamic State group that was once known as ISIS claimed responsibility for the March 22 terror attack on a Mos

Source: PolitiFact - 🏆 17. / 71 Read more »

‘The Truth vs. Alex Jones’: How Sandy Hook lies got peddled for profitHBO’s “The Truth vs. Alex Jones” explores the mainstreaming of “grift” in a post-truth era.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

HBO's 'The Truth vs. Alex Jones' documentary shows the breathtaking cost of conspiraciesAnna Merlan is an investigative journalist and the author of the 2019 book 'Republic of Lies: American Conspiracy Theorists and Their Surprising Rise to Power.'

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »