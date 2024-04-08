InfoWars Host Alex Jones Spotted in Hawaii Amid Bankruptcy Case

The documentary about the lawsuits against the InfoWars host featured heartbreaking interviews with those who'd experienced threats and harm over his false claims that the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School had been staged, and that the families of the 26 people—mostly children—who'd been killed were all actors.

But as opposed to capitalizing on the increased attention, Jones apparently left his Austin, Texas base for Hawaii this week, where TMZ says he was spotted at an upscale hotel on the island of Kauai. Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2022 after judges in Connecticut and Texas courtrooms ordered him to pay over $1.1 billion in damages to the families he'd repeatedly defamed on his website and in audio and video broadcasts. As is seen in the recently released documentary, Jones claimed in both courtrooms that he had no money, and that his media and supplement sales businesses were also insolvent. Jones's company, Free Speech Systems LLC, filed for bankruptcy five months before Jones declared personal bankruptcy; the two cases were combined by officials in an effort to expedite payment to creditors including the grieving families. Thus far, none of the families have received a single payment. In late 2023, the New York Times reported that the bankruptcy case had entered its final stretch, with representatives for Jones and for the families trading settlement proposal

Alex Jones Infowars Hawaii Bankruptcy Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



VanityFair / 🏆 391. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

InfoWars Host Alex Jones Spotted in Hawaii Amidst Bankruptcy and LawsuitsThe controversial InfoWars host, Alex Jones, was spotted in Hawaii amidst ongoing bankruptcy and lawsuits. A documentary highlighting the harm caused by his false claims about the Sandy Hook shooting was recently released.

Source: VanityFair - 🏆 391. / 55 Read more »

Alex Jones Declares Israel's Actions 'Mass Genocide'InfoWars creator and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones slammed Israel on social media on Thursday, causing uproar.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Alex Jones Relaxing in Hawaii, Still Owes Millions to Sandy Hook FamiliesAlex Jones is living it up in Hawaii, chillin' by the pool and downing drinks ... even though his massive debt to the families of Sandy Hook victims remains unpaid.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

Alex StittAlex Stitt, LMHC, is a nonbinary genderqueer author and licensed mental health counselor in Hawaii.

Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »

Alex Jones’ claim ‘Obama created ISIS’ is Pants on FireAfter the Islamic State group that was once known as ISIS claimed responsibility for the March 22 terror attack on a Mos

Source: PolitiFact - 🏆 17. / 71 Read more »

Alex Jones warns Texans the 'deep state' plans sinister shit for the solar eclipseRight-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is howling at the moon again. With April 8's highly anticipated total solar eclipse drawing near, Jones has fired off tweets suggesting the event is something out of biblical prophecy that somehow involves the Department of Homeland Security and a 'New World Order.

Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »