InfoWars Host Alex Jones Spotted in Hawaii Amid Bankruptcy Case

The documentary about the lawsuits against the InfoWars host featured heartbreaking interviews with those who'd experienced threats and harm over his false claims that the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School had been staged, and that the families of the 26 people—mostly children—who'd been killed were all actors.
But as opposed to capitalizing on the increased attention, Jones apparently left his Austin, Texas base for Hawaii this week, where TMZ says he was spotted at an upscale hotel on the island of Kauai. Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2022 after judges in Connecticut and Texas courtrooms ordered him to pay over $1.1 billion in damages to the families he'd repeatedly defamed on his website and in audio and video broadcasts. As is seen in the recently released documentary, Jones claimed in both courtrooms that he had no money, and that his media and supplement sales businesses were also insolvent. Jones's company, Free Speech Systems LLC, filed for bankruptcy five months before Jones declared personal bankruptcy; the two cases were combined by officials in an effort to expedite payment to creditors including the grieving families. Thus far, none of the families have received a single payment. In late 2023, the New York Times reported that the bankruptcy case had entered its final stretch, with representatives for Jones and for the families trading settlement proposal
Alex Jones Infowars Hawaii Bankruptcy Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: VanityFair - 🏆 391. / 55 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »
Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »
Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »
Source: PolitiFact - 🏆 17. / 71 Read more »
Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »