Influential Pastor and Civil Rights Leader Cecil Murray Dies at 94

The Rev. Cecil Murray , an influential pastor and civil rights leader , died at the age of 94. He gained international attention for his efforts to help Los Angeles recover from one of the country's worst race riots .

Murray was known for his work at the First African Methodist Episcopal Church.

The Rev. Dr. Cecil L. "Chip" Murray, who made the First African Methodist Episcopal Church the most prestigious Black pulpit in Los Angeles, attracting presidents, governors and mayors to hear his dynamic sermons, has died. Murray died of natural causes Friday evening at his home in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles County, his son Drew Murray said.



