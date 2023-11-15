Influencers Face Backlash for Posting About Israel-Hamas Conflict

Jeremy Jacobowitz, a food creator with more than 485,000 Instagram followers, faced pressure to speak out about the Israel-Hamas conflict. After receiving aggressive messages, he eventually posted about it. Influencers and creators say the conflict has become unavoidable and they feel compelled to post about it. However, there are consequences, including losing followers and income.

