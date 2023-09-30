Influencer’s violent reaction to ‘world’s sourest candy’ goes viral: ‘I love pushing my limits’

“It’s so sour that it took my brain a while to process what I was feeling and tasting,” the creator told The Post. “I’ve never ever tried something more sour,” the creator, who preferred to not share her real name, told The Post. “It’s so sour that it took my brain a while to process what I was feeling and tasting.

”

In the clip, the adventurous eater described the dark-colored, lemon-flavored candies as appearing “scary,” like they were “made out of glass and concrete.” After tossing one of the suspect spheres into her mouth, the tastebud-curdling, acidic center of the deathly orb appears to send a jolt of electricity through her body, leaving her in convulsions.

The TikToker attempted to taste test the Black Death Mega Sours, which seemed to live up to their name.The bitterness caused the creator to squirm and thrash in the driver’s seat of her car, where she regularly films her viral taste testing videos for social media. Then, she let out a shrill shriek as she grimaced from the aftertaste. headtopics.com

“At first you can taste bitter sea salt, then it goes to extreme salty/lemony taste that feels like it’s coated around a metal pole that’s scraping your tongue,” she told The Post, noting that the sensation is likely due to the “irritation of the sourness.”

