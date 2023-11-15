Inflation Eases in October, but Prices Remain High for U.S. Households

Inflation eased more than expected in October thanks to a drop in the cost of gasoline, but prices for many goods remained abnormally high for millions of U.S. households. The Labor Department said Tuesday the consumer price index, a broad measure of the price of everyday goods including gasoline, groceries and rent, was unchanged in October from the previous month. Prices climbed 3.2% from the same time last year. Both of those figures are lower than estimates by Refinitiv economists.

Other parts of the report pointed to cooling price pressures within the economy. Core prices, which exclude the more volatile measurements of food and energy, climbed 0.2%, or 4% annually. Both of those figures are lower than Refinitiv economists expected. SOCIAL SECURITY RECIPIENTS TO RECEIVE 3.2% COLA INCREASE IN 2024 "October’s report had good news for both winning the long-term inflation fight and easing some short-term pain," said Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union. "Core inflation ticked dow

