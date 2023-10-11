Inflation and war impact markets, but Paul Tudor Jones says, ‘I love Bitcoin and gold’

The two main reasons he cites are the potential for an escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and subpar fiscal conditions in the United States. While an inverted yield curve wasn’t included in Tudor’s comments, it’s yet another important factor for investors to consider.

Despite the potential for geopolitical tensions escalating in the near-term, the major U.S. indexes have all posted gains for the first two trading days of this week. If Jones is right, this rally will likely be short-lived.

One of the greatest predictors of recession historically has been the yield curve. Every recession since 1955 has been preceded by anIn July, the 2s/10s yield curve for US Treasuries hit a low of 109.5 basis points (BPS). This level had not been seen since 1981. While this inversion has since steepened, things still look bad from the perspective of shorter duration Treasuries. headtopics.com

The 1-month and 3-month US T-bills are currently yielding close to 5.5%, while the 2-year note is yielding close to 4.96%. The 10-year is yielding 4.65%, meaning the 2s/10s curve is inverted by 31 BPS.

A flatter yield curve compresses margins for banks because it limits their ability to borrow cash at lower rates while lending at higher rates, which can lead to restricted lending activity and a resulting economic slowdown. It also means that investors are less optimistic about the near-term future of the economy, as they sell shorter duration debt, causing yields to rise. headtopics.com

Some market observers speculate that the Fed will have to begin lowering rates as soon as early 2024 to prevent further economic fallout, even if inflation has not come down to the Fed’s desired level.

Easier monetary policy and its corresponding liquidity boost tends to be bullish for crypto markets. If rates do fall going into the 2024 Bitcoin halving cycle, the stage could be set for significant market moves.Bitcoin and gold remain the preferred safe havensBTC has fallen 2% in the last two trading days, being flat over the last 5 days, while gold is up 2% during the same time. headtopics.com

