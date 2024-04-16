Infitech Announces Consolidation of Common Shares

Monday, April 15, 2024 5:14 PM PDT"). The Common Shares will trade on a consolidated basis commencing at market open on April 18, 2024 under Exchange symbol"INFI" .

As a result of the Consolidation, the Company's currently issued and outstanding 74,563,040 Common Shares will be reduced to approximately 37,281,520 Common Shares, not taking into account any adjustments for rounding. No fractional Common Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Instead, any fractional Common Share will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Common Shares and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional Common Shares.

The Company is not changing its name or its stock trading symbol in connection with the Consolidation. A letter of transmittal will be sent by mail to registered shareholders holding physical certificates representing their holdings advising them that the Consolidation has taken effect and instructing them to surrender the certificates evidencing their Common Shares for replacement certificates representing the number of Common Shares to which they are entitled as a result of the Consolidation.

