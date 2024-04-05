Infinity Song's Unexpected Rise to Fame

Although Infinity Song had gone viral before in August 2023, this time, something was different. In the last week of December 2023, they uploaded a video of their smoky ballad to Instagram Reels with few expectations. But then they watched as it crossed a million views, then five, then 10 (with 3.5 million on TikTok). Then came the follows from Lenny Kravitz, Labrinth, Swizz Beats, and Diplo; rapper Tierra Whack sent an encouraging DM.

They began fielding interviews and business meetings, and had to turn fans away from over-capacity shows. Our lives actually were changing, says vocalist and guitarist Israel Boyd. The four-member sibling band, who call the sweeping guitar songs they make soft rock, had a cautious relationship with internet fame when their last song to make it big on TikTok stopped gaining traction after a few weeks, they say. But now, theyre contending with the prospect of longer and more permanent succes

