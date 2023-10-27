Indy Scream Park continues decades long tradition in immersive haunt experience

They're not new to the haunt world — the park has been around for 14 years.

It's a place Aubrey Stone has been working at for more than a decade. She is the show director at the haunt. Stone grew up down the street from Indy Scream Park. After attending as a guest for the first two years, her uncle saw a job posting for Indy Scream Park and jokingly told her she should apply. She did, and now, 12 seasons later, she still loves it.Last year they were ranked one of the top five haunted houses in the U.S.This year, a new attraction will be on display.

Indy Scream Park says it's set in Eastgate Prison, where truly horrible criminals are sent. The prison’s high security was designed for the worst of the worst — at least until the blackout. Inside Indy Scream Park They say, amid the darkness, the prisoners have rioted and taken over. Now that the inmates have control, the only way to get out alive is through them.The interactive experience allows you to be part of the haunt. Actors can separate you from your group and fully immerse you into the attraction. headtopics.com

"They can put you in body bags, put you in big boilers. Basically that glow necklace says you consent to being grabbed. At any point you can take it off and say 'I'm done it's a little too much,'" Stone said.If you dare, check out the attractions until Nov. 4. For more information, click here.

