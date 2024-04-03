Indonesian President-elect Seeks to Strengthen Relations with Japan

Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto expressed his desire to strengthen relations with Japan during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Subianto, who is currently the defense minister, highlighted the long-standing friendship between the two countries and expressed his hope to further enhance the cooperative relationship.

Japan has been actively seeking closer ties with Southeast Asian nations, particularly in the areas of maritime security and defense, in response to China's growing military presence. Subianto's visit to China, following his election victory in February, aimed to emphasize the importance of stable relations with China amidst escalating tensions in the South China Sea

Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto pledged to continue his country's "friendly policy" toward China as he met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday in Beijing.

