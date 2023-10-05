Indonesia defends haze-fighting effort after Malaysia urges action

Traditional slash-and-burn methods are used almost every year to clear land in Indonesia for palm oil and pulp and paper plantations that public records show are owned both by domestic and foreign or overseas-listed companies.

Indonesia is using helicopters to quench the fires with water bombing while inducing rain with cloud seeding methods, Siti Nurbaya said. The neighbouring city state of Singapore has warned that the "risk of transboundary haze occurrences remains".

Forests sprawling over more than 267,900 hectares (662,000 acres) have burned this year, exceeding last year's total of 204,894 hectares (506,000 acres), environment ministry data shows. Lax enforcement means the fires often spiral out of control to produce haze that poses public health risks and disrupts businesses. headtopics.com

