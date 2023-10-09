Indigenous Peoples Day offers a reminder of Native American history

SALEM, Oregon – Tobin Waller, of Salem, Oregon, a member of the Ojibwe tribe, dances to drummers pounding a beat as Oregon celebrated its first-ever Indigenous Peoples Day, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Salem, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)By Christoph Strobel of UMass Lowell, for The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.

In several Indigenous cultures in North America, scalping was part of human trophy taking, which involves claiming human body parts as a war trophy. Scalps were taken during warfare as displays of military prowess or for ceremonial purposes. But just because scalping was practiced by some Native American societies, it does not mean that it was practiced by all.

White settlers’ wide use of scalping against Indigenous peoples is far less acknowledged and understood. In fact, Colonists’ use of scalping against Native American people likely Colonial governments in New England issued over 60 scalp bounties from the 1680s through the 1750s, typically during various conflicts between Colonists and Native Americans. headtopics.com

In the Colonial era, such violence was normalized by anti-Native American sentiment and a sense of racial superiority among Colonists.in the 1800s, as the scalping and massacres of Native Americans accompanied white settlers’ taking Native American land. State and federal officials, as well as several businesses, supported this genocide by paying bounties to scalp hunters.

California has acknowledged “historic wrongdoings” and the violence committed against the Indigenous people who live in the state. In 2019, California Gov. Gavin Newsom set up a a

Read more:

njdotcom »

Here's how you can celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day in IndianapolisThe Eiteljorg Museum in downtown Indianapolis is offering free admission Monday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Pictures from Indigenous Peoples Day at Bartram's GardenThe 13th Annual Philadelphia Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 honored Indigenous heritage past, present, and future.

Celebrations held for Indigenous Peoples Day in Los AngelesCelebrations of Indigenous Peoples Day were held Sunday in East Los Angeles and Tujunga.

Indigenous Peoples Day events happening around AnchorageCelebrations on Monday in Anchorage include a big event at APU and a potlatch at UAA.

Monday is Columbus and Indigenous Peoples Day: Here is what will be open and closedCity and county offices will be closed Monday, including libraries, for Indigenous Peoples Day City and county offices will be closed Monday, including…

Banks, post offices and more: What is open, closed on Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' DayColumbus Day, which typically occurs on the second Monday in October, will take place as usual on Oct. 9, but so will the counter-celebration Indigenous…