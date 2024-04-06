Indigenous Leader Ailton Krenak Joins Brazilian Academy of Letters

It was a memorable week for the indigenous Krenak group in Brazil , after decades of being ignored at best and, at worst, subjected to torture. On Tuesday, the Krenak people received a formal apology for the human rights abuses they suffered during the military dictatorship (1964-1985), something unprecedented in Brazil .

And on Friday, one of their leaders, renowned writer and environmentalist Ailton Krenak, became the first indigenous person to obtain a seat in the Brazilian Academy of Letters, the country's most exclusive literary institution. During the ceremony on Friday, Krenak received a sword, a necklace, and a diploma from his colleagues. Adorned with an indigenous headdress and the academy's traditional green vest, he said he had come 'to bring more languages' to the room. 'My relatives have come from different parts of Brazil to be here. I can't mention all the ethnicities here, there are many,' Krenak said in his speech

