Indie Studio Vlambeer Reopens After Premature Shutdown

Back in 2020, indie studio Vlambeer celebrated its 10th anniversary by... shutting down. But it turns out, that was a little premature. Co-founder Jan Willem Nijman has announced that he now owns the Vlambeer name outright and will continue developing games under the label — starting with the unreleased shooter Ultrabugs . Vlambeer was founded by Nijman and Rami Ismail in 2010 and went on to release hits like Nuclear Throne and Ridiculous Fishing.
In a statement in 2020, the duo said, “It feels like we’ve achieved what we set out to do - as a studio, as a voice, and as individuals, and we are extremely grateful for these past years.” According to Ismail, though, the studio never actually fully shut down. It continued to do customer support and maintenance for existing games, and he says that the pair “were not fully happy with where things ended u
