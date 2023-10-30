Indianna Halloween house party shooting leaves 1 dead, 9 injured

An overnight shooting at an Indianapolis house party left one person dead and 9 others injured, police said Sunday. FLORIDA SHOOTING LEAVES AT LEAST 2 DEAD, 18 INJURED DURING HALLOWEEN CELEBRATIONS Officers who reported hearing gunshots arrived around midnight at a large party and found a crowd leaving. Police found one victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. Nine other people, ranging in age from 16 to 22, were injured, according to police. They were all reported in stable condition.

Indianapolis police said homicide detectives were investigating and have detained several people to 'establish their involvement in this incident.' Several firearms were found at the scene. No one has been charged.

