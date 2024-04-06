Indianapolis Police Union Calls for Judge's Resignation Over Controversial Sentence

The Indianapolis police union is calling for Marion County Superior Court Judge Mark Stoner to resign. Officers are outraged and calling for judicial reform after the sentence given to the man who shot and killed IMPD Ofc. Breann Leath. Elliahs Dorsey received a little less than four years for the reckless homicide of a police officer . Dorsey also received an additional 25 years in prison for the attempted murder of his girlfriend.

However, the total sentence was far less than the maximum 63-year prison sentence prosecutors asked for. Breann Leath and three other officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at Dorsey's girlfriend's apartment on April 9, 2020

