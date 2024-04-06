Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 29 Years for Robbing Restaurants

An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 29 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to several charges in connection with the armed robberies of several restaurants. Lamont Vales, 25, pleaded guilty to six counts of interference with commerce by robbery, two counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

According to court documents, during each robbery, Vales pretended to be a customer at the restaurant. As soon as Vales reached the register, he brandished a pistol with an extended magazine and ordered employees to hand over cash from either the register or safe

Indianapolis Man Sentenced Federal Prison Guilty Charges Armed Robberies Restaurants

