Indianapolis Implements Curfew Law for Juveniles After Mass Shooting

Indianapolis law enforcement has implemented a new curfew law for juveniles following a mass shooting that injured seven minors. The curfew aims to reduce harm caused by neglect, abuse, and irresponsible gun possession .

Children under 15 are prohibited from being in public places between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

