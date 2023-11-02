Indiana Supreme Court to weigh in on recent rulings in the Delphi murders case

The next big day on the schedule for the case is Nov. 9. That has to do with a separate case before the Indiana Supreme Court. The state's highest court is considering a request to order Judge Frances Gull to follow court rules or correct mistakes in the case. 13News spoke with longtime defense attorney Ben Jaffe Wednesday afternoon. He said the state's high court has great leeway in how they rule on the petition.

"I think they could reinstate these attorneys as the attorneys of record as the appropriate attorneys," said Jaffe."I think they could, you know, acknowledge their continued representation as pro bono counsel if they want. I think there's quite a bit they could do there. And the supreme court's well aware, this is getting a lot of press. This is getting a lot of attention, national attention, so I do think they'll be careful and thoughtful in the way they look at this.

On Tuesday, Gull refused to let Baldwin and Rozzi continue as Allen's attorneys. She said they engaged in"gross negligence." They said"that's the court's opinion." "There hasn't been a clear showing that there is some gross negligence," said Jaffe."And even if there was, does it warrant the removal or does that give the court an actual authority to remove them? Those are still unanswered questions."

Jaffe believes the writ of mandamus could actually open the door for the state Supreme Court to reinstate Baldwin and Rozzi. He said the discussion in chambers with Gull before t"This recording from the in chambers discussion that led to all this kind of blowing up.

