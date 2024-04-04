Indiana State Parks Provide Telescopes for Eclipse Viewing

Visitors to Indiana's state parks now have a perfect way to view the April 8 eclipse as the parks have purchased 25 new telescopes. Each state park offering eclipse programs in the zone of totality received a telescope equipped with a solar filter.

The parks will continue to use the telescopes for future astronomy programs.

