Indiana mother allegedly drowns 2 toddlers after doing drugs, says voices told her to send them to heaven

An Indiana woman allegedly confessing to drowning her two children after using drugs and hearing voices in her head telling her to kill them or the three of them would be tortured.

" Brittany Danielle Medina, 33, entered the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday and admitted to deputies that she killed her three-year-old boy and one-year-old girl, court records show, according to The Herald-Times.

Medina told deputies she consumed Xanax, a suboxone strip — a prescription drug to treat opioid addiction — and snorted three lines of cocaine Monday night. The following morning, Medina, her children and her boyfriend woke up at about 6:30 a.m. Medina's boyfriend went to work, leaving her alone with her children, and she fed her children and turned on cartoons for them.

The woman said she heard voices in her head at about 2:30 p.m. telling her that"she needed to send her children to heaven today or there will be someone come and take her two children and her and place them in a dark hole," according to court records.

An Indiana woman confessed to deputies that she drowned her own two children after using drugs.After going to a bathroom in the home and filling the bathtub with water, Medina said she brought both children into the bathroom, told them she loved them and gave them kisses. She then"submerged both children simultaneously underneath the water by holding them both around their necks until (the boy) no longer had a pulse and both quit moving," according to a probable cause affidavit.

Medina said she exited the bathtub, went to her bedroom and put on dry clothes. She went back into the bathroom and observed both children lying still in the bathtub. She told deputies the water was completely still.

According to court records, Medina then left her home and drove to the