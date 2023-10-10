'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Gets Special 4K UHD Releases

The Big Picture Get ready to dive back into the latest adventure of one of the most iconic action heroes in the history of cinema, with Collider exclusively being able to reveal that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, coming to 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 5, will have a couple of exciting special collector's editions as well from Best Buy and Walmart.

Best Buy will get to launch an exclusive steelbook version of the release, with the explorer's signature hat and whip featured on the cover, and the dial of destiny right next to Indy's iconic gear. Walmart's version of the home media launch will include a collectible pin with the design of the titular device capable of guiding travelers to mysterious portals in the sky.

In this summer's action-packed sequel, Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) wants to find the dial of destiny, a mysterious device her father had been obsessed with throughout his entire life. Since the only person who was aware of his father's investigation was Indiana Jones, Helena made it her personal mission to find the university professor. headtopics.com

Indiana Jones' Return to the Big Screen Dial of Destiny was the first movie in the franchise since the release of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, the controversial chapter that featured Shia LaBeouf as Mutt Williams, who was revealed to be the son of Indiana.

The Making of Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny You can check out Collider's exclusive images of the home media release for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny below, before the movie is available on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 5,... headtopics.com

