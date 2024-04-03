Indiana House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta to Run for Fort Wayne Mayor

Indiana House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta intends to run for Fort Wayne mayor in an upcoming caucus to replace the city’s late mayor who died last week, according to an adviser to the lawmaker.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Indiana Democratic House Leader to Run for Fort Wayne MayorIndiana Democratic House leader state Rep. Phil GiaQuinta intends to run for Fort Wayne mayor in an upcoming caucus to replace the city's late mayor who died last week, an adviser to the lawmaker confirmed Wednesday.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Miranda Lambert, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj submit letter to AI developers to honor artists' rightsThese images from Indiana State Police show damage in Vanderburgh County in southern Indiana.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »

‘Florida Tropical House': Pink Indiana home built for World's Fair listed for $2.5MA pink Indiana home dubbed the 'Florida Tropical House,' which was built as part of a World's Fair exhibition, has officially hit the market.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

House featured in ‘Roseanne’ and ‘The Conners’ is for sale in Evansville, IndianaSpoiler alert for fans of the show: The interior of the real house looks a little different from the television set!

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Illinois House speaker’s office orders Democratic lawmakers to remain silent over Tribune political questionsTribune editor says memo was “an attempt to stifle our reporter’s constitutional right to do his job.”

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Colorado's Joe Neguse wins election to No. 4 spot in House Democratic leadershipThe current owners of El Chapultepec say the building's structural integrity is compromised.

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »