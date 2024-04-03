Indiana Governor Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Solar Eclipse

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has declared a state of emergency ahead of the April 8 solar eclipse in anticipation of massive crowds coming to see the celestial phenomenon. The last time Indiana saw a total solar eclipse was in 1869, and the next total solar eclipse visible in the state is not expected to happen until 2099.

As a result,, "it is anticipated the State of Indiana will see a significant influx of several hundred thousand visitors to witness, what will be for nearly all, a once-in-a-lifetime event." Holcomb's order says he expects there to be "widespread and significant impact" on the state's critical infrastructure, including transportation, communication and emergency response services. As a result, the governor issued his declaration to be able to call upon other states that are also members of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, or EMAC, in case they have a sudden need for additional resources or other help during the eclips

