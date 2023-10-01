Indiana fires offensive coordinator following 27-point loss to unbeaten Maryland

Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson (2) throws the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in College Park, Md.
Game Day Prediction, 3 Keys for Indiana Against MarylandIndiana football faces Maryland on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET inside SECU Stadium in College Park, Md. Here are my three keys to the game for Indiana, plus a score prediction at the bottom.
Column: Tom Allen Should Stop Blaming Indiana’s Players For Poor ExecutionIndiana lost to Maryland 44-17 on Saturday in the most discouraging performance of the 2023 season. Coach Tom Allen blamed execution yet again after the game, an excuse that rings hollow this deep into the season.