Indiana Democratic House Leader to Run for Fort Wayne Mayor

Indiana Democratic House leader state Rep. Phil GiaQuinta intends to run for Fort Wayne mayor in an upcoming caucus to replace the city's late mayor who died last week, an adviser to the lawmaker confirmed Wednesday. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry died March 28 after experiencing a medical emergency related to his stomach cancer. He was 72. Adviser Kristen Self confirmed GiaQuinta’s intention to run for the mayoral seat, which he has not officially filed for.

Allen County Democratic Party Chair Derek Camp said three candidates had officially filed as of Wednesday morning, “but there are many others who are exploring.” According to The Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne, city Councilwomen Michelle Chambers and Sharon Tucker have announced their intention to run, as well as Jorge Fernandez and Palermo Galindo. Henry, a Democrat, was elected in November to his fifth term as mayor of Indiana’s second most populous city with about 270,000 resident

