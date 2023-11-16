Indian Women Breaking Taboos Around Sexual Wellness

Thirty-four-year-old Sunaina Mathur* from Pune, India didn’t know much about sex education or sexual wellness until she was married. She was brought up in an environment where talking about sexuality was a big taboo. “After my marriage, I knew about sex better. My husband is diabetic and has low libido. A friend suggested I get a pleasure product from MyMuse. My family doesn’t know about this, but I feel pleasure is important for me,” she says.





Read more: WOMENSMEDİACNTR » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DCEXAMİNER: National Organization for Women says, 'Trans women are women'Heather Hunter is a contributing writer for the Washington Examiner. She is an award-winning radio, television and film producer. She has previously written for the Daily Caller and LifeZette. You can follow her on Twitter: HeatherHunterDC.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more »

USWEEKLY: Best Supplements for Women: 5 Natural Products to Support Women’s HealthBranded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Researching supplements and feeling overwhelmed by all the options? Don’t worry—we’ve got you covered.

Source: usweekly | Read more »

WOMENSMEDİACNTR: Iranian Women Are Persisting After a Year of Protests - Women’s Media CenterA year after protests in Iran erupted over a Kurdish woman’s death, initiating the largest uprising against the country’s clerical rule since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, activists continue to fight.

Source: womensmediacntr | Read more »

WWD: For Elyse Walker, Retail Success Means Women Supporting WomenWith three new stores and a growing omnichannel business, Walker is WWD’s 2023 Best-Performing Retailer, Small Cap.

Source: wwd | Read more »

BREİTBARTNEWS: Eventbrite Cancels Riley Gaines’ ‘Protecting Women’s Sports,’, Claims Her Women’s Sports Event Is DiscriminatorySource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews | Read more »

BUZZFEED: Women Are Sharing Habits They Secretly Learned From Other Women'My college roommate my freshman year put lotion all over her body after every shower. I had never really moisturized until I saw her do it and here I am 15 years later fully lotioning after every shower lolol. Thanks, Megan lol.'

Source: BuzzFeed | Read more »