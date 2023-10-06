Indian rescuers struggle to reach flood-hit areas where over 100 are missing

y rain, officials said on Saturday.on Wednesday after a cloudburst triggered torrential rains and an apparent avalanche, causing major flooding in the Teesta river.
"We are waiting for weather conditions to improve as only then air force and other rescue teams could venture into the flood-hit areas," said V.B.Pathak, the state's chief secretary. The death toll has risen to 44, up by 2 from Friday, according to a government official overseeing rescue operations from Gangtok, the state's capital.
Hundreds of search and rescue personnel have been deployed across Sikkim and in the northern parts of the neighbouring West Bengal state. Areas near the river remain on high alert. Fifteen army personnel are among those reported missing.
About 2,000 tourists clustered in the Lachung, Lachen and Chungthung areas in north Sikkim were reported to be safe and the army has provided satellite phones so they can communicate with their families, said another official.
The floods were one of the worst disasters in the region in more than 50 years and the latest in a series of that have caused widespread damage in South Asia's Himalayas and which scientists have said are due to climate change.
Sikkim, a small Buddhist state wedged between Nepal, Bhutan and China, is home to about 650,000 people.