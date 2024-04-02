Indian Redesigns Scout Lineup with New Frame and Engine

Indian has completely redesigned its Scout lineup, introducing a new frame, engine, and trims. The previous models with smaller engines have been replaced with a new 1,250-cc V-twin engine that produces up to 111 horsepower.

The five new trims are the Bobber, Sport, Classic, Super, and 101.

