Indian police arrest editor, administrator of independent news site after conducting raids

A security person stands guard outside the office of Delhi Police’s Special Cell in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Indian police raided the offices of a news website that’s under investigation for allegedly receiving funds from China, as well as the homes of several of its journalists, the latest in a series of investigations into the finances of independent media in India.

“This is the latest attack on press freedom in India. We urge the Indian government to immediately cease these actions, as journalists must be allowed to work without fear of intimidation or reprisal,” Beh Lih Yi, CPJ’s Asia program coordinator, said in a statement.

A number of other news organizations have also been investigated for financial impropriety under Modi’s government. Independent media in India battle censorship and harassment and often face arrests while doing their work. headtopics.com

Journalist Abhisar Sharma, whose house was raided and his electronic devices seized on Tuesday, said he won't back down from doing his job.

New Delhi police launch fresh raids on Indian journalistsCritics said Tuesday's raids on NewsClick offices and journalists have targeted one of India's few remaining independent news outlets. NewsClick is under investigation for alleged funding from China.

New Delhi Police Raid Homes and Offices of JournalistsThe sweep caught up contributors to a left-leaning news website, according to other news outlets and those raided. A Times investigation had linked the site to a pro-China network.

Indian Foreign Minister Accuses Canada of Fostering ‘Climate of Violence’Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar denounced the “climate of violence' against Indian diplomats in Canada.

Indian police raid news website over alleged China ties, sparking concerns for press freedomIndian police conducted raids on the premises of a news website currently being probbed for alleged financial ties to China, as well as the residences of several of its journalists.

Indian police raid critical media outlet over alleged China tiesThe raids on NewsClick journalists come amid a pattern of government crackdowns against critical media outlets — including the BBC.

Indian police raid news site critical of Modi's government, fueling fears for press freedomPolice in New Delhi have raided the homes of prominent journalists linked to a left-leaning news organization known for its scrutiny of the Indian government, in a move media groups characterized as the latest attack on press freedom.