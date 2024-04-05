Indian National Convicted of Child Sex Offenses Arrested After Release from Maryland Detention Center

An Indian national convicted of child sex offenses , but given light sentences, was arrested last month after he was released from a Maryland detention center without any warning to federal immigration authorities, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (CBP) said Thursday. The unidentified 32-year-old man was arrested March 20 near his home in Ellicott City, 38 miles north of Washington D.C.
'This predator’s presence in our area constituted a significant threat to the children of our Maryland neighborhoods,' said Matthew Elliston, the acting field office director for Baltimore's ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations. 'We cannot allow non-citizen sex offenders to roam the streets of our community. ERO Baltimore will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting the most egregious non-citizen offenders.' READ MORE OF FOX NEWS' COVERAGE OF THE BORDER CRISIS The man entered the U.S. on Dec. 12, 2019, at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, as a non-immigrant visito
Indian National Child Sex Offenses Arrest Maryland Detention Center Immigration Authorities ICE Public Safety
