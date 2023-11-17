Indian Graduate Student Stabbed to Death in the US

In August 2022, 104 graduate students arrived at Valparaiso University from India. The beginning of the school year, said Valparaiso University President José Padilla, is always full of hope, and Varun Raj Pucha was one of those students. He arrived in Valparaiso at age 28 with his peers, halfway around the world from his home to better his life, Padilla said. Varun Raj Pucha - Original Credit: Valparaiso University Pucha, 29, died Nov. 7 after being stabbed in the head on Oct.

29 at Planet Fitness, an off-campus gym he selected, Padilla said, because its hours fit better with his schedule than those at the campus gym. Pucha was scheduled to graduate in December with a master’s degree in information technology. “It’s one of those imponderables that have us pleading to God. Why?” Padilla said, adding there will never be an answe

