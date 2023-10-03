India tells Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country

An Indian flag is laid out on the street during a protest outside the Indian Consulate in Vancouver, in western Canada.India has told Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country, an official familiar with the matter said Tuesday, rbetween the two countries over Ottawa’s accusations that New Delhi may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in suburban Vancouver.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs declined comment, but ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had previously called for a reduction in Canadian diplomats in India, saying they outnumbered India’s staffing in Canada.

After its explosive allegation of possible Indian involvement in the killing of one of its citizens, Canada receives only muted support from allies.“Obviously, we are going through an extremely challenging time with India right now, but that’s why it is so important for us to have diplomats on the ground working with the Indian government and there to support Canadians and Canadian families,” Trudeau said. “We’re taking this extremely seriously, but we’re going to continue to engage responsibly and constructively with the Indian government.”. Canada has not retaliated for that. India also previously expelled a senior Canadian diplomat after Canada expelled a senior Indian diplomat.

Read more:

latimes »

An Indian flag is laid out on the street during a protest outside the Indian Consulate in Vancouver, in western Canada.India has told Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country, an official familiar with the matter said Tuesday, rbetween the two countries over Ottawa’s accusations that New Delhi may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in suburban Vancouver.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly ahead of public reaction from the Canadian government later Tuesday. The official confirmed an earlier report from the Financial Times.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs declined comment, but ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had previously called for a reduction in Canadian diplomats in India, saying they outnumbered India’s staffing in Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stood up in Parliament last week and said there were “credible allegations” of Indian involvement, a 45-year-old Sikh leader who was killed by masked gunmen in June in Surrey, outside Vancouver. For years, India has accused Nijjar, a Canadian citizen born in India, of having links to terrorism, an allegation Nijjar denied.On Tuesday, Trudeau didn’t confirm the number of diplomats who have been told to leave but suggested that Canada would not retaliate.Canada gets only muted allied support in its faceoff with India over slain activist

After its explosive allegation of possible Indian involvement in the killing of one of its citizens, Canada receives only muted support from allies.“Obviously, we are going through an extremely challenging time with India right now, but that’s why it is so important for us to have diplomats on the ground working with the Indian government and there to support Canadians and Canadian families,” Trudeau said. “We’re taking this extremely seriously, but we’re going to continue to engage responsibly and constructively with the Indian government.”. Canada has not retaliated for that. India also previously expelled a senior Canadian diplomat after Canada expelled a senior Indian diplomat.Trudeau has previously appeared to try to calm the diplomatic clash, telling reporters that Canada is “not looking to provoke or escalate.”India tells citizens to be careful if traveling to Canada as rift widens over Sikh leader’s death

India has advised its citizens to be careful when traveling to Canada as a rift between the two nations widens further.The allegation of India’s involvement in the killing is based in part on the surveillance of Indian diplomats in Canada, including intelligence provided by a major ally, a separate Canadian official previously told the Associated Press.

The official said that the communications involved government officials in India and Indian diplomats in Canada and that some of the intelligence wasintelligence-sharing alliance, which includes the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand, in addition to Canada. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not being authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

The latest expulsions by India escalates tensions between the countries. Trudeau had frosty encounters with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during this month’s“This is a clear show of force on the part of the Modi government, who’s not afraid to escalate this diplomatic crisis,” said Daniel Béland, a political science professor at McGill University in Montreal. “It’s a dramatic move that seriously weakens the capacity of Canada’s diplomatic services in India. ”India’s rising geopolitical clout will be tested as it hosts the G-20 summit

As host of this year’s summit of the Group of 20 leading economies, India has pledged to put the concerns of developing countries front and center.Béland said it would hurt many Indian citizens, including the many Indian foreign students and temporary foreign workers in need of a Canadian visa.

“The U.S. needs to do more to solve this diplomatic crisis,” he said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met last week with India’s foreign minister. A U.S. official said the rift between Ottawa and New Delhi was discussed during the meeting.

U.S. officials have acknowledged that the fallout from the allegations, which they take seriously, could have a profound impact on relations with India, but they have been careful not to cast blame in the killing of Nijjar.

There is a priority among the allies to bolster ties with India as a counterweight to China’s rising power and assertiveness.

“We need to find pathways of de-escalation, and perhaps Canada’s allies can be helpful here,” said Bruce Heyman, a U.S. ambassador to Canada during the Obama administration.

“The West is working hard at building strong alliances against authoritarian rule. President Biden and his team have invested diplomatically in the India relationship. India is an important part of the alliance-building taking place. This isn’t about either-or, but finding pathways to de-escalation among allies and friends,” Heyman said.

Nijjar, a plumber, was also a leader in what remains of a once-strong movement to carve out an independent Sikh homeland, known as Khalistan, in India. Ashook north India in the 1970s and 1980s, until it was crushed in a government crackdown in which thousands of people were killed, including prominent Sikh leaders.

The Khalistan movement has lost much of its political power but still has supporters in the Indian state of Punjab, as well as in the sizable overseas Sikh diaspora. While the active insurgency ended years ago, the Indian government has warned repeatedly that Sikh separatists were trying to make a comeback.For SubscribersWorld & Nation