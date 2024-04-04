India Struggles with Youth Unemployment Amid Decline in IT Jobs

India is struggling to bring down youth unemployment as a fall in white-collar jobs in the IT sector has left many fresh graduates and young people unemployed. As automation and artificial intelligence adoption picks up pace, many roles in IT are becoming redundant — a phenomenon that's not restricted to India. Data from recruitment firm Foundit showed that online hiring activity for both hardware and software IT plummeted by 18% last year from 2022.

In the October to December period last year, unemployment in India's youth aged 20 to 24 years rose to 44.49%, from 43.65% in the previous quarter. Unemployment among 25- to 29-year-olds rose to 14.33% during the same period from 13.

