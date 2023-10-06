India reach 100-medal target with women's kabaddi gold

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the tally a "momentous achievement", saying in a post on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, "The people of India are thrilled that we have reached a remarkable milestone of 100 medals.

India is fourth in the medals table, comfortably above fifth-placed Uzbekistan and behind China, Japan and South Korea at the games in the eastern Chinese city."I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our phenomenal athletes whose efforts have led to this historic milestone for India," Modi said. "Every awe-inspiring performance has made history and filled our hearts with pride.

Kabaddi, a game that began in India, is akin to a cross between tag and rugby, played on a court the length of badminton court but slightly wider, usually in a seven-against-seven player format. The aim is for a "raider" from the attacking team to run into their opposing team's half, tag as many of the opposition's players as possible and then run back to his or her team's half without being tackled. headtopics.com

India had targeted 100 medals for the games, which end on Sunday, Bhupender Singh Bajwa, India's chef de mission for the Asian Games, told Reuters. Martin is a (China) political and general news correspondent based in Beijing. He has previously worked as a TV reporter and video journalist and is fluent in Mandarin and French.

Read more:

Reuters »

China keeps raking in the golds as it dominates Asian Games on home soil in HangzhouChinese swimmer Wu Shutong has taken Asian Games gold in the 10-kilometer race. She finished seconds ahead of her competition from Japan in the more-than two-hour race which she swam just days after her 18th birthday. Wu spent most of the race behind Japan’s Airi Ebina and her Chinese teammate Sun Jiake but was able to turn it up a notch near the end as Ebina started to slightly falter. Ebina took silver and Sun was the bronze-medal winner.

Flash floods kill at least 14 in northeastern India and leave more than 100 missingRescue workers are searching for more than 100 people after flash floods triggered by a sudden heavy rainfall swamped several towns in northeastern India, killing at least 14 people.

Many dead, over 100 missing in India flash floods due to glacial lake burstMountainous areas of India, as well as Pakistan and Nepal, have been hit by torrential rains, flooding and landslides in recent months, killing scores of people.

Flash floods kill at least 14 in northeastern India and leave more than 100 missingRescue workers are searching for more than 100 people after flash floods triggered by a sudden heavy rainfall swamped several towns in northeastern India, killing at least 14 people. The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority said more than 2,000 people were rescued after Wednesday’s floods, adding that state authorities set up 26 relief camps for more than 22,000 people impacted by the floods. The Press Trust of India news agency reported Thursday that 102 people were missing and cited state government officials saying 14 died in the floods. Disasters caused by landslides and floods are common in India’s Himalayan region during the June-September monsoon season. Scientists say they are becoming more frequent as global warming contributes to the melting of glaciers there.

Flash floods kill at least 14 in northeastern India and leave more than 100 missingRescue workers are searching for more than 100 people after flash floods triggered by a sudden heavy rainfall swamped several towns in northeastern India, killing at least 14 people.

Flash floods kill at least 14 in northeastern India, more than 100 missingToday's Video Headlines: 10\/04\/23