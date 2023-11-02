India probing iPhone hacking complaints by opposition politicians

Vaishnaw was quoted in the Indian Express newspaper as saying on Thursday that CERT-In, the computer emergency response team based in New Delhi, had started the probe, adding that "Apple confirmed it has received the notice for investigation".

A political aide to Vaishnaw and two officials in the federal home ministry told Reuters that all the cyber security concerns raised by the politicians were being scrutinised.

A senior minister from Modi's government also said he had received the same notification on his phone. Apple said it did not attribute the threat notifications to "any specific state-sponsored attacker", adding that "it's possible that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms, or that some attacks are not detected".

In 2021, India was rocked by reports that the government had used Israeli-made Pegasus spyware to snoop on scores of journalists, activists and politicians, including Gandhi. The government has declined to reply to questions about whether India or any of its state agencies had purchased Pegasus spyware for surveillance.Canada's liberal government kept immigration targets unchanged for the next two years and said it would stop ramping up immigration from 2026 onwards, as the country grapples with high inflation and a housing crisis.

United States Headlines Read more: REUTERS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MERCNEWS: Opinion: California’s boosts privacy laws, cracks down on data brokersLurking beyond Apple, Google, Meta and TikTok, an overlooked industry is selling your personal information.

Source: mercnews | Read more ⮕

WSJ: Apple Notifies Politicians, Journalists in India of ‘State-Sponsored’ HackIndian government says it will seek Apple’s cooperation to investigate the threat notifications

Source: WSJ | Read more ⮕

BGR: Kuo: iPhone 17 may be developed in India as Apple reduced reliance on ChinaAnalyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple could start a New Product Introduction of the standard iPhone 17 in India.

Source: BGR | Read more ⮕

VERGE: Apple’s abandoned plan to make the Apple Watch Android compatible.Bloomberg has a sprawling piece chronicling the history of Apple’s efforts to expand into health care. One revelation is this: Same old story.

Source: verge | Read more ⮕

DIGITALTRENDS: How to turn off the Apple TV app’s auto-play previews on an Apple TVApple TV app's auto-play video previews can be annoying and potentially show kids something you don't want them to see. Here's how to turn them off.

Source: DigitalTrends | Read more ⮕

VERGE: Apple no longer offers the Apple Music Voice PlanApple Music has stopped offering its $4.99 per month voice-only plan. The subscription was launched in 2021 and only let you access Apple Music using your voice and Siri.

Source: verge | Read more ⮕