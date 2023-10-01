India out to end decade of hurt at home World Cup

India's success off the field has not been matched by their performances on it at World Cups over the last decade but with a near-perfect buildup, familiar conditions and recent history on their side, the hosts are favourites to end their title drought. Despite their huge financial muscle, India have not won a global title since lifting the 2013 Champions Trophy but their smooth run-up to the World Cup has given fans optimism that Rohit's side are set to put that right.

won the Asia Cup

last month, beating former world champions Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the tournament, and have all their frontline players available after welcoming back Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer from injury.

Rohit has spoken frequently about his desire to win a global title and even as firecrackers were going off in Colombo after the Asia Cup final the opener told fans to put their celebrations on hold until they win the World Cup. headtopics.com

"You don't get World Cups served on a platter," he told reporters last month. "You have to really work hard and that is what we have been doing all these years."Home comforts could prove crucial at the World Cup.

India's players know every inch of the venues and are well used to the evening dew that makes the ball slippery in the second innings.

Read more:

Reuters »

India vs. England Cricket World Cup warmup is a washoutIndia’s Cricket World Cup warmup game against defending champion England was a washout without a ball being bowled.

US Ryder Cup team smacked with illness to start sluggish Ryder CupTeam USA’s Ryder Cup team is off to a sluggish start, but it could be due to an illness spreading across the team.

FIFA could make the Women's World Cup more competitiveWhile the FIFA Women's World Cup is supposed to be a competition between the best soccer teams in the world, some matches are closer than others. For instance, in the most recent World Cup, the Netherlands team left Vietnam scoreless after seven goals. Even worse, in the 2015 World Cup, Germany—Ivory Coast (10–0) and Switzerland—Ecuador (10–1) were clear blowouts.

Australia changes back row and midfield for Portugal at the Rugby World CupAustralia has changed the back row and midfield after the critical loss to Wales for its last pool match against Portugal at the Rugby World Cup on Sunday in Saint-Etienne.

South Africa-Afghanistan Cricket World Cup warm-up game washed outSouth Africa’s Cricket World Cup warm-up game against Afghanistan was washed out because of heavy rain.

England Lionesses World Cup Soccer Captain Millie Bright Leads Sportswomen Series ‘Sky Sports Editions’Millie Bright, who captained England to a soccer FIFA World Cup Final this summer, stars in the first episode of series 'Sky Sports Editions.'