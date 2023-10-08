India crack ODI code with test match approach against Australia

A day after South Africa overcame Sri Lanka in a 754-run slugfest in New Delhi, bowlers dominated in Chennai where India bundled out Australia for 199 but endured a top order collapse of their own before prevailing by six wickets.

KL Rahul, who made 97 not out, and Virat Kohli (85) forged a match-winning partnership of 165 to bail out India who reached the target with 52 balls to spare. "Virat said there's big help (for bowlers) in the wicket, and (we) just have to play proper shots and play like it's test cricket for some time and see where it goes," said the wicketkeeper-batter.The small target meant both the batters could take their time to get a hang of the wicket when Australian pacers were breathing fire from both ends.

Five-time champions Australia would be particularly upset with their batting as none of their batters managed a fifty. Ravindra Jadeja claimed three of them and the left-arm spinner said he too took a test match approach of maintaining a tight line and length rather than trying something extraordinary. headtopics.com

