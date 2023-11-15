India Concerned About U.S. Focus on Europe and Middle East Amid China Threat

India has grown concerned that the U.S. is distracted by wars in Europe and the Middle East as the threat from China looms large in the Indo-Pacific. Indian experts are questioning America's ability to manage conflicts or potential conflicts in multiple theaters, despite Washington insisting Asia remains its top priority. 'The deepening U.S. involvement in the Ukraine and Israel wars is sapping America's diplomatic and military resources.

This factor, coupled with questions about an aging Biden's mental acuity, is making Xi more intransigent and willing to take risks,' wrote Indian strategic affairs expert Brahma Chellaney on X, formerly Twitter. On November 10, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin traveled to New Delhi, a trip that was widely seen as an attempt by Washington to reiterate support for closer ties with India on the eve of U.S. President Joe Biden's meeting with President Xi Jinping on Wednesday. In recent years, relations between China and India have nose-dived because of military tensions at their shared border

United States Headlines Read more: NEWSWEEK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSWEEK: China warns Washington not to seek change amid South China Sea standoffThe Chinese Foreign Ministry has warned the United States not to seek change in Beijing's policies following a standoff in the South China Sea with the Philippines. China sent ships to obstruct a Philippine Coast Guard mission near the disputed area, which is expected to be discussed in a meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The restoration of communication between the two countries' militaries will also be on the agenda.

Source: Newsweek | Read more »

SCREENRANT: Captain America 4's New Release Date Breaks 14-Year MCU TrendMarvel Studios’ new movie schedule means that Captain America: Brave New World’s release date breaks an MCU trend that has been present for 14 years.

Source: screenrant | Read more »

LIFE: Ellis Island: A Gateway to America's ImmigrationOn this day in History - November 12, 1954, Ellis Island closed after processing more than 12 million immigrants. Click below for more! (📷 Hansel Meith, Alfred Eisenstaedt/LIFE Picture Collection) LIFEMagazine EllisIsland NYC 1950s USHistory

Source: LIFE | Read more »

BREİTBARTNEWS: America Ferrera Speaks Out on Latino Representation in FilmIn a speech at the Academy Women’s Luncheon, America Ferrera addresses the issue of Latino representation in the film industry and highlights the underrepresentation of Hispanics and Latinos in movies over the past 16 years.

Source: BreitbartNews | Read more »

STARTELEGRAM: Another Trump Presidency Would Be Bad for Democrats, Republicans, and AmericaWith mere months left until the primaries, it’s time to just say it: Another Trump presidency would be bad for Democrats, Republicans and America as a whole. Donors and sensible Republicans know that another Trump presidency would be awful for America, but they also seem resigned to such a fate. The Republican party is at a crossroads.

Source: startelegram | Read more »

WASHİNGTONPOST: Older Buyers Prevail in America's Hot Housing MarketBaby boomers are buying up all the houses. This year, the average age for a repeat buyer was 58, according to data released Monday from the National Association of Realtors.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more »