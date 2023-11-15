India Concerned About U.S. Focus on Europe and Middle East Amid China Threat

India has grown concerned that the U.S. is distracted by wars in Europe and the Middle East as the threat from China looms large in the Indo-Pacific. Indian experts are questioning America's ability to manage conflicts or potential conflicts in multiple theaters, despite Washington insisting Asia remains its top priority. 'The deepening U.S. involvement in the Ukraine and Israel wars is sapping America's diplomatic and military resources.
This factor, coupled with questions about an aging Biden's mental acuity, is making Xi more intransigent and willing to take risks,' wrote Indian strategic affairs expert Brahma Chellaney on X, formerly Twitter. On November 10, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin traveled to New Delhi, a trip that was widely seen as an attempt by Washington to reiterate support for closer ties with India on the eve of U.S. President Joe Biden's meeting with President Xi Jinping on Wednesday. In recent years, relations between China and India have nose-dived because of military tensions at their shared border
United States Headlines
