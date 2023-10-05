India central bank keeps key rate steady; liquidity measures in focus

The RBI also maintained its policy stance of "withdrawal of accommodation" to ensure inflation progressively aligns with the committee's target while remaining supportive of economic growth, Das said.Annual retail inflation eased to 6.83% in August, from a 15-month high of 7.44% in July, but remained well above the central bank's 2%-6% comfort band.

Sharp spikes in food prices have been the main driver as erratic weather conditions hurt production of staples like vegetables, milk and cereals. High inflation has put the focus back on liquidity management amid the reduced ability to keep hiking rates at the risk of hurting growth and commentary and further measures, if any, are being closely monitored by market participants.

Read more:

Reuters »

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Financial Stability ReviewGet the RBA Financial Stability Review results in real time as they're announced and see the immediate global market impact.

India central bank keeps key rate steady; liquidity measures in focusIndia central bank keeps key rate steady; liquidity measures in focus

Rand Price Softens on Domestic and International Data FrontsThe initial decline follows comments made by South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Governor, Lesetja Kganyago.

South Africa central bank chief: my worry is inflation, exchange rate out of bank's controlSouth Africa central bank chief: my worry is inflation, exchange rate out of bank's control

Bank of America says long-term investors should should buy these beaten-up bank stocksThe recommendation comes even as surging bond yields have the potential to slow the economy and damage the financial sector, weighing on bank stocks.

Bank of Korea announces plan to test wholesale CBDCThe Bank of Korea plans to begin a wholesale central bank digital currency pilot in partnership with the Bank for International Settlements.