India a bright spot? IMF upgrades growth forecast, but economists say it could be a bumpy ride

According to the IMF's October update of its World Economic Outlook., India's economy will grow 6.3% in 2023, an increase from an earlier forecast of 6.1%.

"India will continue to be a bright spot in the global economic picture," Alicia Garcia-Herrero, chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis said. "India is on the map. There is a lot of pent-up demand and sentiment is very positive. There is a sense that India is back on the frontline and the propaganda in the media helps consumption too," she added.

"The China-plus-one strategy is also pushing relocation of global supply chains and India will be a beneficiary," he added.The optimism in India's growth story is partly because more Indians are choosing to work or set up businesses in the country rather than "moving to the Western world in search for better opportunities," Shah said. headtopics.com

"Widening current account deficit, resurging inflation and heightened geopolitical tensions would be the major headwinds for India," Garcia-Herrero warned. "India is not increasing productivity as much as needed to make their growth sustainable over time. But this will only become a problem in the next two decades, it's not an immediate issue.

Heatwaves and droughts have caused water levels in southern Indian reservoirs to fall below 10 years average, causing an adverse effect on agriculture and rural recovery, Kotak's Shah pointed out. Although economists remain optimistic about India's growth, Garcia-Herrero emphasized the importance of foreign investments to keep the economy going. headtopics.com

