Independent Voters Swing Away from Biden towards Trump, Poll Shows

Independent voters have swung 28 points away from President Joe Biden and toward former President Donald Trump since 2020, an NPR/Marist poll revealed Wednesday. The dramatic shift over four years is terrible news for Biden’s reelection campaign, which is facing dreadful polling numbers on nearly all fronts.

BreitbartNews

