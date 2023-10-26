Independent Bookstores Thrive Amid Pandemic

Independent bookstores have staged a comeback amid the pandemic, despite the all-consuming power of Amazon—and this area has some of the best indie bookstores around. Rounded up 21 independent bookstores to check out for a late-summer read. Many stores are still requiring masks, so make sure you bring one before you go.

This woman-owned bookstore in Vienna doubles as a wine bar and carries a wide selection—the owner, Jen Morrow, chose the name “Bards Alley” to bring to mind Shakespeare and Harry Potter’s Diagon Alley. Bold Fork Books is a culinary bookshop in Mount Pleasant owned by former DC restaurant workers. If you’re looking for a cookbook or food-focused book, you’ll find it here. Bridge Street’s tiny space in Georgetown is packed with books on politics, cultural studies, poetry, and philosophy. You’re not going to find the latest young adult rom-com, but fans of literary criticism would be happy here. Busboys and Poets is a popular progressive bookstore and restaurant that bills itself as a community gathering place for artists, writers, and activists





